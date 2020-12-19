THE Chief Constable of Essex Police has paid tribute to an office killed in a crash.

BJ Harrington said the officer killed in the crash in Writtle on Thursday was "well loved and respected".

The off-duty officer was riding a motorbike on the A414 at Writtle at around 1.55pm yesterday when the motorbike was involved in a crash with a lorry.

BJ Harrington said: "A sad and difficult time for all within Essex Police.

"Our officer was well-loved and respected and his team are devastated.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and friends at this time."

No-one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Police need anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them urgently.

If you have any information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 572 of 17 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.