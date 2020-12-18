A PATIENT was rushed to a specialised medical centre after suffering a suspected heart attack in a town centre.
The East of England Ambulance Service responded to an emergency call shortly before 2pm on Thursday.
Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, and an air ambulance vehicle were immediately sent to the scene in Station Road, Clacton.
Tendring security guards and members of the Counter Crime Partnership are said to have assisted in directing traffic which was building at the scene.
One patient was transported to the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre for further care.
