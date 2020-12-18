A MEDICAL and welfare bus specialising in providing support to vulnerable residents in need pulled into a seaside town and will return next year.

The Road SOS Bus, which is normally found in Colchester High Street, parked up on Christmas Tree Island, in Clacton’s town centre, last week.

Workers offered support to local residents who are either homeless, at risk of homeless, street drinking, or in need of assistance and support services.

The trial run was organised in partnership with Shelter & Health Enlisting Local Support group and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

The trip to Clacton was orchestrated to see how useful the service might be with regards to helping people in the area.

Mark Shorter, from the NEECCG, said: “We had no idea how successful this would be, and I was a little apprehensive.

“However, more than 30 people accessed the bus for support during the five hours it was there, which was really encouraging.”

On board was representation from Open Road, the Health Advocate Summit, a mental health nurse and social prescribers from Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

In the future, the intention is for the bus to have more organisations joining in to offer nursing, housing, and benefit support.

As well as being able to directly assist residents, the organisations can signpost people to the most appropriate local service.

The positive respond resulted in the bus returning for a second week and it is scheduled to return at some point within the New Year.

Steve Wood, welfare area manager for Open Road added: “This is only the second week that the SOS bus has been here and although we didn’t tell people in advance that we were coming, the turnout has been amazing.

“More than double the number of residents from last week which clearly shows there is a strong need for this service.

“We want to do all we can to support residents with health and housing issues; ideally assisting them before they reach crisis point.”