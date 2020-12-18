A WEAPON-wielding thug threatened a shopper with a screwdriver after being confronted for stealing beer.

Michael Moloney has been spared jail after admitting having an offensive weapon and theft by walk-in.

The 31-year-old of Branscombe Close, Frinton, walked into the BP Garage on Long Road, Canvey on March 13 this year where he picked up a pack of beer worth £5.79 and walked out of the store making no effort to pay.

Moloney was confronted and the beer was taken off him, along with his mobile phone.

He went back into the garage to ask for his phone back, but he was asked to leave, and then a shopper tried to usher him out of the store.

Moloney then became angry, shouting “you’re all dead” before running away and returning with a screwdriver.

He brandished the screwdriver towards the man that had ushered him away, who quickly got into his car and drove off.

Moloney was subsequently arrested and appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday for sentencing.

He was also sentenced for possession of cannabis and handling stolen goods following an incident in November 2018.

Mitigating, Sasha Bailey said Moloney had suffered problems with alcohol and drug use but had now made improvements.

She said: “At the beginning of this year he was assaulted by people he had mixed with in the past that he had drank and taken drugs with.

“It was quite significant injuries that he suffered.”

Ms Bailey said this had led to Moloney’s behaviour in March this year and that he “can’t explain his actions” and that he was “ashamed”.

The court was told Moloney has been drug and alcohol free for seven weeks.

Recorder Paul Taylor QC gave Moloney a three month suspended sentence and six month curfew from 8pm to 6am.