RESIDENTS are urged to turn in their weapons as part of a national scheme by the police.
Essex Police is part of the Home Office’s national surrender scheme for people to hand in weapons, which also has a compensation scheme.
The scheme runs until March 9, 2021.
A spokesman said: “It is illegal to have blades and weapons including knuckledusters, flick knives, batons, and rapid firing rifles in a public place.
“But they will soon also be banned from private premises under The Offensive Weapons Act.
“Specially trained officers will arrange for the safe collection of firearms.”
Knives can be handed in at police stations in Colchester, Clacton, and Braintree or in amnesty bins across Essex.
Firearm owners are asked to make an appointment by emailing firearms@essex.police.uk or calling 101 extension 121222.
Lawful owners of surrendered weapons can also claim compensation for items valued at more than £30.
