There will be a staggered return of secondary school pupils in England in January.

Some teaching will be online while pupils sitting GCSE and A-level examinations this year will be prioritised for testing in the new year.

In January, Year 11 and Year 13 pupils will return to school straight away along with children of key workers and pupils deemed vulnerable.

Other pupils will continue their education online for up to a week to allow a staggered return to secondary schools in England.

The staggered return will only apply to secondary schools with all primary schools returning on the first day of term.

The move comes as schools prepare for the rollout of mass Covid testing for pupils in the new year.

Earlier this week the Department of Education announced pupils who have been in contact will be offered daily testing for up to a week while teachers will be offered weekly testing.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said: "This huge expansion of rapid testing for those working in education is a milestone moment in our work to keep schools and colleges open for all.

"I know it has taken a phenomenal effort from everyone to ensure approximately 99 per cent of schools have been open each week since the start of term.

"Testing on this scale brings real benefits to education, it means more children, teachers and staff can stay in their classes in schools and colleges without the need to self-isolate."

The announcement came as new figures suggested that more than half of a small sample of schools surveyed in England had at least one Covid-19 infection last month.

Of the 105 schools in the survey, 1.24% of pupils and 1.29% of staff tested positive for Covid-19 between November 3 and 19, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The survey also found that 27.6% of the schools had one current infection, 27.6% had between two and five current infections, and 44.8% had no current infections.

Gavin Williamson is due to make a written statement to the Commons later on Thursday.