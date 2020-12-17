Lidl have issued an urgent recall of its chicken products because salmonella contamination has been found in some of it’s the products in a batch.
The products in question are the Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets and the Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops.
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Product details
Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets
- Pack size: 450g
- Best before: End: February 2022
Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops
- Pack size: 210g
- Best before: 05 February 2022
Signs can be found in Lidl stores warning customers and telling them what to do next.
The signs read: “"If you have bought any of the above products we advise you not to eat them."
"Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item for a full refund, with or without a receipt.
"Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk, including photo of the affected product with Best Before Date and Lot Code. The team will process this refund via letter."
