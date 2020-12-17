More areas to move to Tier 3, including whole of Hertfordshire - live updates

Covid tier changes live: Whole of Hertfordshire to move to Tier 3
- Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to announce the outcome of its review of the tier system today, with reports suggesting the number of people living under the toughest restrictions could increase.
- It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he did not want to “cancel” Christmas, but said people should prepare for a “smaller, safer” festive period amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.
- Mr Hancock will update MPs this morning. He is expected to only make minor changes to the tiering allocations.
- Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News ministers have to be “very, very conscientious” over changes to the tiering and described the assessments of the situation as “sobering”.
