HOUSE prices increased slightly, by 0.4%, in Tendring in October, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 4% annual growth.

The average Tendring house price in October was £228,997, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East of England, where prices decreased 0.9%, but Tendring underperformed compared to the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £8,800 – putting the area 21st among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in North Hertfordshire, where property prices increased on average by 9.8%, to £370,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Luton lost 2.7% of their value, giving an average price of £227,000.

Winners and Losers Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in October – they increased 0.7%, to £313,013 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.8%.

Among other types of property: Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 4.5% annually; £220,371 average Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £178,082 average Flats: down 0.5% monthly; up 0.1% annually; £125,955 average First steps on the property ladder First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £192,100 on their property – £6,300 more than a year ago, and £42,100 more than in September 2015.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £250,600 on average in October – 30.5% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 23.9% less than the average price in the East of England (£301,000) in October for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £245,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £527,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as in Tendring. St Albans properties cost three times as much as homes in Great Yarmouth (£176,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average October sale price of £1.3 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley (average £93,000).

Factfile Average property price in October Tendring: £228,997 The East of England: £300,744 UK: £245,443 Annual growth to October Tendring: +4% The East of England: +3.4% UK: +5.4% Best and worst annual growth in the East of England North Hertfordshire: +9.8% Luton: -2.7%