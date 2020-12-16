A new coronavirus testing site has opened in the Maldon district.
Sandon Park and Ride on Maldon Road, Chelmsford will open in the coming days as a drive-through testing site offering both assisted and self-administered tests.
Maldon MP John Whittingdale said he is "delighted" that the site was chosen.
He said: "NHS Test and Trace is playing a vital part in our efforts to combat the virus. I am delighted that a Regional Test Site is being opened at the Sandon Park and Ride Centre.
"This will enable anyone who is suffering from symptoms or is advised that they have been close to someone who has tested positive to get quickly tested and will help to stop the spread of the disease.
"The Park and Ride is a convenient and accessible location for people in Maldon and Chelmsford and it will be easy to book a free test which should allow them to establish far more quickly if they can see their families or return to work."