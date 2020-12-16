AN eagle-eyed artist managed to snap a photograph of a man who had slipped into a brook.

Jane Donaghy, 45, from Chappel, captured the unlucky driver while on the way to see her horses near Greenstead Green.

When she tried finding an alternative route due to all the flooding, she spotted the man sitting on top of his car in the Bourne Brook.

Three hazardous area response team vehicles, an ambulance and two ambulance officers from the East of England Ambulance Service were sent to the scene.

Crews rescued and treated the patient before transporting him to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care.

Fire crews also attended the scene.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to rescue a driver from floodwater on Green Road, Greenstead Green at 9:07am on December 4.

"On arrival, crews reported that a man was sitting on top of his vehicle in floodwater and rescued him by 10:56am. He was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

Jane later found out the man followed his sat nav, tried to reverse out of the ford alongside the river but slipped in and started to float.

She said: “He’s fine, he went to the hospital for checks but he was just cold.”