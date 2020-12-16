A DEDICATED charity is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer by turning a community centre into a magical Santa’s Grotto.

Sonny’s Army, based in Jaywick, was founded in 2018 following the birth of Sonny-Lee who arrived eight weeks and required several surgeries.

The non-profit organisation now helps families who have experienced similar situations following childbirth, providing them with a plethora of support.

In partnership with the local YMCA, Baby Bank Tendring, Home Start, and the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, the hardworking charity will hold a Santa’s Grotto.

The event, taking place tomorrow, will transform the Jaywick Community Resource Centre, in Brooklands Gardens, into a mystical festive site.

Gifts will be handed out to children and warming hot chocolate will be available to help guests shake-off the winter chill.

A spokesman for Sonny’s Army said: “We have been hugely lucky enough to work with some amazing teams to bring children a little cheers after such a hard year.”

The Santa’s Grotto will run from 2pm until 6pm and visitors are encouraged to book a slot in advance so the even can remain Covid-secure.

To find out more visit facebook.com/sonnysarmy1.