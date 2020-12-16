RESIDENTS are being warned to watch out for scam artists offering the chance to ‘win’ a coronavirus vaccine.

The Essex Trading Standards group has heard reports of people being contacted out of the blue by text and from a recorded voice message on the telephone.

Criminals are exploiting the current situation to attempt to steal personal details and money.

A spokesman said: “In each case the recipient is required to respond by clicking a link in the text message or by pressing 1 when receiving the call. They are then asked to give personal information, as well as financial details to book their vaccination.

“The NHS is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people most at risk from coronavirus.

“These people will be contacted by the NHS.”

There has also been a surge worldwide of vaccine-related phishing emails containing malicious files that install malware, or links to bogus websites to obtain the victim's information.

A spokesman added: “Protect yourself from vaccine-themed phishing campaigns by checking the email addresses on incoming messages and be alert to hyperlinks that contain misspelled domain names; be aware of highly emotive language designed to manipulate you; do not supply login credentials or personal information in response to an email; monitor key financial accounts regularly; and keep software and apps updated.”

To report a scam, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.