THE Government is set to resume talks with leaders in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland today on whether coronavirus restrictions should be eased over Christmas.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has already hinted Whitehall will stick to its original plans to ease rules between December 23 and 27.

He has said it will be up to people to make a “personal judgment” whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the holiday period.

The plans to allow three households to mix over Christmas is being reviewed due to rising infection rates.

Large parts of Essex are now under the toughest, Tier 3 restrictions to halt the rapid spread of cases seen in the south and middle parts of the county.

Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford are the only districts and boroughs to remain in Tier 2.

A final decision on whether the rules will still be relaxed could be made later today.