Major engineering work will be carried out on railway lines between Colchester and London throughout the festive season.

Passengers are been warned they may face serious disruption over the Christmas period.

And some services will see buses replace trains while engineering work takes place.

The last service on Christmas Eve will finish early at 10pm.

There are no trains running on the Greater Anglia network on Christmas Day and only a revised Stansted Express service on Boxing Day.

Engineering work will begin on the main line between Colchester and London on Christmas Day and will continue until January 3.

There will also be work carried out on the Clacton and Walton services to Colchester between those dates.

While work is undertaken on the line, buses will replace trains for part of the route.

Replacement buses will also be used on the Marks Tey to Sudbury and Witham to Braintree lines on December 27 and 28 and on January 1, 2 and 3.

Rail passengers looking to get home for Christmas are also being advised to book tickets in advance.

The Greater Anglia network is in the Tier 2 high Covid alert area and Government advice is that people should make fewer journeys where possible.

The Government is suggesting people making journeys to join their Christmas bubbles should travel between December 23 and 27.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Rail staff across the network will be here to help passengers travel with confidence over Christmas, getting them to their destinations safely and reliably.

“They will be doing everything possible to keep travellers safe, including cleaning and sanitising trains and regularly disinfecting high contact areas.

“Our passenger numbers are still much lower than usual and, in addition, we have new longer trains running on many of our routes which will help too.

“However, as usual, there are some changes to services over the festive period, so we encourage everyone to check before they travel, so their journeys can go smoothly and as expected.”

Normal rail service will resume on Monday, January 4.

Passengers are advised to continue to check before they travel.

For more information, go to greateranglia.co.uk.