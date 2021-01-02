It has been a strange year for all of us with lots of aspects of our lives put on hold.

But one thing which continued despite the pandemic was buying and selling houses.

Data from the Land Registry has revealed the most and least expensive house sales in north Essex and the surrounding area this year.

We had a look through the latest data to find out which homes made the list.

And it appears despite the pandemic many people in Essex have still been splashing the cash when it comes to homes.

Despite the number of homes falling dramatically due to lockdown, homes still sold for millions of pounds.

At the top of the list is a home in Kelvedon Road, Tiptree, which sold for £3,471,516.

At the other end of the scale was a home in Hillwood Grove, Hutton which sold for £1,800,000

The most expensive homes sold in Essex were:

1. Kelvedon Road, Tiptree - £3,471,516

2. Shelley Grove, Loughton - £2,700,000

3. Longaford Way, Hutton - £2,675,000

4. Gravel Lane, Chigwell - £2,350,000

5. Gay Bowers Road, Danbury - £2,137,500

6. Parkland Close, Chigwell - £1,950,000

7. Hainault Road, Chigwell - £1,900,000

8. Goatsmoor Lane, Stock - £1,875,000

9. Nursery Road, Loughton - £1,850,000

10. Hillwood Grove, Hutton - £1,800,000