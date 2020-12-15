VAST parts of Essex which will be plunged into Tier 3 restrictions at midnight appear to have been given until December 30 to show a cut in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Castle Point, Chelmsford, Epping Forest, Harlow, Maldon and Rochford will move to Tier 3 at 00.01 tomorrow.

They will be joined by neighbouring unitary councils Southend and Thurrock.

Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring will remain in Tier 2 for the time-being but will be reviewed by the government on tomorrow.

But Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan has warned constituents December 30 will come too soon to see any change in tier.

And in what appears to be a stark warning of a further increase in cases, Mr Callaghan warned: "Brace yourself."

SEE ALSO

In a social media exchange, Mr Callaghan said: "Closing hospitality in Basildon will lead to more and more households mixing in unsafe, non-Covid compliant houses.

"At least in restaurants and pubs, they were Covid complaint and the police could monitor effectively. Yet some schools STILL remain open in the borough. Nonsense."

In a reply to a post on social media, when asked when a review would take place, Mr Callaghan wrote: "30th [December] was the date we were told. We won’t be out of Tier 3 by either of those dates though. Brace yourself."

The warning comes as Basildon now has the second highest infection rate in England.

Basildon saw 1,204 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10 - the equivalent of 643.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 391.0 in the seven days to December 3, and puts the borough in second place for coronavirus infection rates across the country.