WEST End icon Ruthie Henshall says she fears for her industry following the Government's announcement that London theatres are closing again due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ruthie, who lived in Manningtree before moving across the border to Suffolk, shared her devastation about shows being cancelled in the capital due to new Tier 3 restrictions to her Facebook fans on Monday night.

Her statement said: "My heart is breaking.

"It is devastating news for all of my friends and colleagues, most of them freelancers who will be eligible for no government support as they’re out of work ten days before Christmas – and for the second time this year.

"I am angry and I am frustrated.

"The theatre is such an important part of the fabric of this country and it must be preserved and protected."

She went on to say how hard producers have worked to make it possible for audiences to safely attend musicals, plays and pantomimes over the festive season.

Ruthie, who has starred in musicals such as Les Miserables, Cats, and Chicago, said the hard work has come at a considerable cost in a bid to make venues Covid-19 safe.

She added: "My heart breaks for audiences, performers, musicians, crews, producers and everyone involved.

"We need a government with a clear policy to lead us out of this crisis.

"I fear for our industry, but I know that we will come back, stronger than ever.

"And when that happens, I will be leading the charge."