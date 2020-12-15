POLICE officers are on the hunt for a group of thugs who are believed to have forced their way into a home before spraying residents with a substance and stealing cash.

Emergency services including Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to a property in Vauxhall Lane, Jaywick, at about 6.45pm on Saturday.

Upon arrival paramedics found three people who they treated at the scene before transporting them to Colchester Hospital for further care.

The patients are believed to have been injured during an incident in which a group of men barged their way into the coastal address before spraying them with a substance.

According to the force, the cowardly attackers also made-off with a three-figure sum of cash stolen from the property.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating following an incident in Jaywick where a group of men forced their way into an address in Vauxhall Lane.

"It happened at around 6.45pm on 12 December.

"People inside the address were sprayed with a substance and a three-figure sum of cash was stolen."

Essex Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 42/203870/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.