FREE train travel for survivors of domestic abuse is being extended across East Anglia until the end of March next year.

Greater Anglia's move comes as figures show four survivors a day nationally have been using the scheme and reports show abuse has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As charities prepare for an increase in domestic violence cases around the Christmas period, the extension is set to help those affected to take the train, for free, to reach a safe refuge.

‘Rail to refuge’ is a joint initiative between rail companies and Women’s Aid in which train operators cover the cost of train tickets for women, men and children travelling to refuge accommodation.

Since April, train operators have provided free tickets to 836 people, including 210 children.

Nicki Norman, acting chief executive of Women’s Aid said: “Women face huge barriers in leaving an abuser.

"Not only is it an extremely dangerous time, but many survivors have experienced years of economic abuse, which restricts their practical ability to escape.

"Women tell us that they simply cannot afford to leave because the perpetrator has controlled their money and they have none of their own.

"Many women and children escape to a refuge with nothing at all.

"Thanks to the rail industry removing the financial barriers of travel, hundreds of women have left abusive relationships and been able to access safety. It is welcome news that this important initiative is being extended, especially as the pandemic continues to severely impact survivors of domestic abuse.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief operating officer at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "Our staff are working hard to support the survivors of domestic abuse with free train journeys while keeping the railway running for all the people, communities and local economies that rely on it.”

Survivors of domestic abuse who would like to access the scheme, or need other support, can get in touch with Women’s Aid through their live chat service, open Monday to Friday between10am and 4pm, or Saturday and Sunday from 10am to noon.

You can also visit chat.womensaid.org.uk.