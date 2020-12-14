THE number of coronavirus cases in Tendring has increased by more than 50 per cent in one week.

The rate in the district now sits at 101.7 cases per 100,000 people after 164 cases were confirmed between December 8 and December 14.

Last Wednesday the rate stood at 71 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of weekly cases is up 53.5 per cent – or 57 cases – compared to the seven days to December 8.

But there were just two deaths in the district in the seven days to December 14 – down 33.3 per cent on the previous week - and the area still has one of the lowest infection rates in Essex.

The figures come as Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed Colchester and Tendring will remain in Tier 2. Parts of Essex are set to move to Tier 3 on Wednesday.

Cases have increased in Tendring in the past week

Tendring Council Leader Neil Stock welcomed the news Tendring will stay in Tier 2 for the time being.

“Remaining in Tier 2 is good news for our hard hit businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, and is testament to the good work of our residents, businesses and visitors in terms of following Covid-19 safety measures,” he said.

“This good work has been reflected in the figures that we are currently seeing.

“However, we must not be complacent. Cases in Tendring are still rising – albeit more slowly than other parts of Essex and the region – and it is therefore absolutely vital that everyone continues to be vigilant and follow safety measures, so we can avoid a later move into Tier 3.

“So go out and visit our restaurants and hospitality venues. But wear a mask where needed, frequently wash your hands, and above all maintain social distancing of two metres. Do not meet people from outside of your household indoors, and follow the rule of 6 outdoors.

“I am extremely pleased that out voice has been heard by the Secretary of State, and I am grateful to our local MPs and Essex County Council for helping me successfully make the case to government that Tendring is not contributing to the rise in cases in our region – and therefore rightly we are being kept in our existing tier, and if we can get the rate down lower we can drop down to Tier 1.”

Welcome - Tendring Council leader Neil Stock

The worst affected ward in Tendring in the seven days to December 8 was Walton and Frinton Coastal which saw 16 cases – up by 13 (+433.3%) on the previous week.

In Colchester the rate of infection is now 97.6 cases per 100,000 people with 190 new cases recorded in the week to December 14.

Seven new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust over the weekend, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 468 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Sunday (December 13).

That was an increase of seven compared to Friday, when there were 461.

It means there have been 16 deaths in the past week, up from 14 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,360 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

Information about Tier 2 restrictions can be found on the TDC website at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.