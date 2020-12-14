STUDENTS and staff will not return to school until the New Year after a case of coronavirus forced them into self-isolation ahead of the Christmas break.

Bosses at Great Clacton Church of England Junior School, in Craigfield Avenue, were informed on Sunday that someone within the school had returned a positive test.

The educational institution was subsequently advised to contact all children and adults who had been in close contact with the individual to quarantine.

As a result, two classes and four members of staff are now self-isolating and will be required to do so until December 23, meaning they will not return until the New Year.

Headteacher Karen Jones would not share any information about the person who tested positive, but reassured parents that the school would remain open.

She said: “We take the safety of our children, their families and our staff very seriously.

“We will closely monitor the situation over the coming weeks to ensure the continued safety of our school community.

“We will continue to follow recommendations made by Department of Education, Public Health England, and the Essex Contact Tracing Team.

“Their guidance will inform our decisions on this matter moving forward and the school will remain open.

“We encourage parents and carers who are concerned about their own circumstances to refer to government guidance or speak to their healthcare professional.”