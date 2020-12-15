Sir Bob Russell (Gazette Letters, December 2, “Cycle lanes must not kill off our shops”) and other people can only see the down side of a new cycle route under North Station bridge, citing how many people they see cycling.
This scheme is far from complete.
Give it a chance!
What is relevant is not the number of people on bikes now, but how many there will be in three years’ time when a high-quality, joined up cycle route has bedded in.
In London and Paris, where good cycle lanes have been installed, daily numbers are into tens of thousands.
People have found that a high-quality cycle network has led to better lives, in better neighbourhoods, in better cities.
In short, the quality of life has improved.
Let’s get this cycle route in, give it three years to settle down and for habits to change, and review the situation then.
Will Bramhill
Vice-secretary, Colchester Cycling Campaign
Mile End Road, Colchester
