Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs during a call that London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will be moved into Tier 3 restrictions from tomorrow.

It is unclear exactly which areas of the county are facing the tougher restrictions although Basildon now has the third-highest infection rate in the country, at 613.8 after 1,149 new cases were confirmed in the latest seven-day period.

Southend is also understood to be moving into the tougher tier. Its infection rate is 315.6, after 578 new cases were confirmed in the latest seven-day period.

BBC Newsnight's Lewis Goodall has tweeted that Basildon, Castle Point, Southend, Thurrock, Rochford, Chelmsford, Maldon, Brentwood, Braintree, Harlow and Epping Forest in Essex will be going into Tier 3.

BBC Newsnight's Lewis Goodall has tweeted that Basildon, Castle Point, Southend, Thurrock, Rochford, Chelmsford, Maldon, Brentwood, Braintree, Harlow and Epping Forest in Essex will be going into Tier 3.

Southend councillor Matt Dent has confirmed Southend Council was given notice of the move shortly after 3pm today.

Southend councillor Matt Dent has confirmed Southend Council was given notice of the move shortly after 3pm today.

Cllr Trevor Harp, cabinet member for health and adult social care at Southend Council, says: "The announcement made by the Government today was earlier than we expected and many will have wanted.

"Whilst a move to tier three is going to disappoint and cause issues for many, we must acknowledge that rates and hospital admissions across south Essex and the wider area are increasing rapidly and so we understand why the Government has decided on this course of action. Once rates get beyond a certain level, and as they have become here, it is very difficult to get them back down without significant intervention.

"Combined with the increased testing capacity we saw rolled out this weekend in partnership with the Government, along with people adhering to these new restrictions, we believe we can arrest this rapid rate increase and get back into lower restrictions as soon as possible. So please do adhere to these restrictions and do your bit to keep yourself, your family and your community safe."

Cllr Ian Gilbert, leader of the council, says: "We know the impact this will have on our hospitality industry, who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic to keep their businesses COVID-secure and keep people safe. Their dedicated approach to this has helped keep rates relatively low in Southend-on-Sea until very recently.

"We will do all we can to support those businesses affected and lobby for and pass on any national funding we receive for that purpose quickly. We would also encourage local people to continue supporting the local hospitality industry by safely enjoying delivery, click and collect or by simply buying vouchers to be used in the future for example. Now is the time to adhere to the regulations but also shop local, shop safe and support local business as best we can.

"We will also continue to support the most vulnerable in our community, though existing measures like the essential living fund and our additional winter grant funding.

"Finally, please do adhere to the restrictions. Please also think carefully about who you are planning to mix with at Christmas as part of the Christmas bubble and whether that is the safest thing to do at the current time and whist rates in the local area are high, and rising. If you do plan to form a Christmas bubble, then please consider who you are mixing with now in advance of 23 December."

Leader of Thurrock Council, Cllr Rob Gledhill, said: “This is not the decision any of us were hoping for, but the increasing rate of community transmission across the south east has led to some of the highest positive test rates in the country, which has meant the government has taken the decision to place Thurrock as well as most of Essex and all of London into tier 3 restrictions.

“In contrast to the tier decision before the last lockdown I have not been consulted by the government on this decision or been given the opportunity to discuss the local position with ministers, which is most disappointing.”

Cllr Gledhill added "This was not the most desirable outcome to say the least and it will be a big blow to many including to our hospitality sector and the supply chain. I will be working with partners in our local area to move out of tier 3 as quickly as possible.

“We are now operating three Mobile Testing Units in Grays, Tilbury and Corringham and we are urging all parents and carers of children aged 11 to 18 to book slots for a COVID-19 test even if they display no symptoms. There has been fantastic take up of this offer over the weekend and we are working with the government and Public Health England to identify more suitable sites.

“There have been calls for the council to shut local schools but this is not a decision for the council and rests on the shoulders of the local academy head teachers. But whilst this appears a simple solution it would have a further impact on the local economy with parents having to take more time off to look after children normally in school this week.

“We must now all play our part at all times and do everything we can to drive the rate of infection back down again as we have done before. The actions we must take are to follow hands, face, space advice, stay alert for symptoms and be ready to self-isolate if we feel any of them or are told to by NHS Test and Trace. By following these simple rules and acting responsibly, we can reduce the risk to ourselves and to others and halt the spread of the virus.

“By following the rules and staying alert to the dangers posed by COVID-19 we will all be saving lives and doing everything we can to ensure the borough is moved to a lower alert level as quickly as possible.”