London and parts of Hertfordshire and Essex to move into Tier 3 - live updates

London and parts of Hertfordshire and Essex to enter Tier 3 - live
- Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London and parts of Hertfordshire and Essex will be moved into Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday.
- Politicians have responded to soaring rates of infection in the capital, as well as in the Home Counties.
- Mr Hancock is expected to use his statement to outline the financial support available to the Tier 3 areas.
- The areas of Hertfordshire moving into Tier from Wednesday are Watford, Hertsmere, Three Rivers, and Broxbourne, while in Essex, it is Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea.
- Tier 3 means pubs and restaurants will close except for takeaway, while stadiums will also shut again.
