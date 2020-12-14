A leading doctor at Broomfield Hospital has indicated Essex is heading for Tier 3 restrictions – warning that January looks “very grim”.

In a sober message on Facebook Dr Steve Jenkins, a respiratory consultant at Broomfield Hospital, warned that he could not be certain the NHS will be able to provide comprehensive emergency care as we head in into deep winter.

He said: "At the moment things are very bad, much tougher than wave one due to overlaid winter pressures. Relaxation over Christmas will make it a lot worse.

"January looks very grim.”

He added that it looks like Essex is heading for Tier 3 restrictions –meaning pubs, restaurants, leisure and entertainment venues must close, non-essential travel in or out of the area is not allowed and gyms are restricted to individuals and not groups.

He added: "Urgent. It looks like Essex is heading for Tier 3 restrictions. The Covid rates per 100,000 are alarming,”

His statistics has Chelmsford at 180, Maldon at 166, Uttlesford at 99 and Colchester on 91 per 100,000.

He has also called on people to keep Christmas “very low key” adding he is not planning on seeing anyone outside his immediate household.

“We have some great news on vaccines,” he added.

“Meantime my advice is keep Christmas very low key. I am not planning on seeing anyone outside my household. My mum who is 86 would rather see a vaccine needle than me right now.”