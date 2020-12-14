BUSINESSES and residents are being invited to share views on their fear of crime.

The Tendring Community Safety Partnership (TCSP) is looking to set out its priorities and aims for the year ahead.

TCSP has identified some priority areas based on crime figures and information from partner agencies, including the police, but also wants to find out how the public feels.

People can share their views through a short online survey.

Lynda McWilliams, TCSP chairman and Tendring Council cabinet member for partnerships, encouraged people to have their say.

“We have a good idea of what we should be focusing on for the next year, but we also want to reflect what the public feel,” Mrs McWilliams said.

“People may have different views and we want to hear those so they can be taken into account.

“This survey gives communities the chance to tell us about their fear of crime.”

The survey is quick and simple to complete, and looks at how safe people feel, whether that has changed over the last year, if they or a family member have been a victim of crime, and what they think is the main source of crime in Tendring.

To take part visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XHVQFDT.

The closing date for people to have their say is December, 31.