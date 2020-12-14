ESSEX could find out its Tier fate as early as today as Health Secretary Matt Hancock prepares to address MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon.

At the moment, the whole county - which includes the Essex County Council area, Southend and Thurrock - is in Tier 2.

But rising cases of coronavirus in problem areas such as Basildon, Brentwood, Epping and Harlow have raised the overall average rate across Essex - leading to fears the whole county could see a move to Tier 3 restrictions, which would see vast parts of the hospitality sector shut.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to update MPs on the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19.

He will make a Commons statement at around 3.30pm.

He is widely expected to address the issue of rising cases in London and Essex.

The central issue, as far as Essex is concerned, is whether some districts and boroughs are separated from other parts of the county.

Essex County Council has previously made it clear it would prefer to keep the borough in one tier, however, it could be that Basildon - as well as four other parts of Essex - could move into Tier 3 and leave the rest of the county in Tier 2.

Southend's director of public health, has said Tier 3 restrictions would be "right thing" for the borough.