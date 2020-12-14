A NEW system for those who need urgent - but not emergency - NHS care in north Essex is being introduced.

Patients are being told to 'Think 111 First' can call NHS 11 by phone or online via 111.nhs.uk to find out where they should go for treatment and when.

Those with very serious or life-threatening health conditions, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or loss of consciousness, should still continue to phone 999.

People who arrive at an Emergency Department without a referral from NHS 111 may be directed elsewhere or have to wait until referred patients have been seen, unless they need immediate treatment.

This is a new way of accessing urgent care across north east Essex and Suffolk and will help the NHS manage the flow of patients, maintain social distancing and reduce the risk of infection.

Belinda White, regional manager at practice plus group who provide the 111 service, said: “Contacting 111 first means everyone will get the right treatment more quickly and probably closer to home as well.

“It also means that visitors to the area don’t need to look up details of NHS services if they need urgent treatment. The 111 team will do all that and book them in where they can receive the most appropriate care for their needs.”