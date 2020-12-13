NHS bosses have warned Boris Johnson that relaxing restrictions could trigger a third wave of coronavirus at the busiest time of year for hospitals.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, NHS Providers urged "extreme caution" in moving any area of England to a lower tier.

The first review of England's tier allocation is due take place on Wednesday (December 16) , two weeks after the three-tier system was brought in following the end of lockdown.

But areas should be moved into the highest tier of restrictions "as soon as this is needed, without any delay", according to the letter from NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts in England.

While the letter did not call for a review of the temporary relaxation of measures over Christmas, NHS Providers said it was "vital" the public understands the risks of extra social contact during the festive period.

Social distancing rules will be relaxed for five days between December 23 and 27, allowing family members to hug for the first time in months.

A Government spokeswoman said ministers will not "hesitate to take necessary actions to protect local communities" and that decisions are made based on the latest available data.

"We have introduced strengthened local restrictions to protect the progress gained during national restrictions, reduce pressure on the NHS and ultimately save lives," the spokeswoman said.

"On top of our record NHS investment, this winter we are providing an extra £3 billion to maintain independent sector and Nightingale hospital surge capacity and a further £450 million to upgrade and expand A&Es."

On Saturday, the Government said a further 519 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK, with a further 21,502 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.