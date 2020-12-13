Farleigh Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling is back and is once again staging its annual door-to-door collection.
On January 8,9 and 10, a dedicated team of staff and volunteers will be making their rounds throughout mid Essex, collecting Christmas trees from homes and businesses in return for a donation to the charity.
A fleet of vans to collect trees across Braintree, Burnham, Chelmsford, Coggeshall, Dunmow, Kelvedon, Maldon, Southminster, South Woodham Ferrers, Halstead, Witham and surrounding areas.
Every penny raise will make a huge difference with 90 per cent of the money going directly to Farleigh Hospice and the remaining 10% will be donated to other local charities.
Farleigh Hospice care for nearly 6,000 people every year with life-limiting illnesses or bereavement.
For the full list of collection locations and to book a collection go to farleighhospice.org/trees. or call 01245 457411.