The threat of tier three is getting closer as infection rates across the county continue to rise.

On Wednesday (December 16), the government will review the tiers and decide if Essex will remain under tier two restrictions, or be moved into the toughest restrictions.

Currently, Basildon remains one of the worst hit areas in the country as the third worst rate of infection.

The latest data is from the week leading up to December 7.

The rate has shot up from 333.9 cases per 100,000 to 508.5 - with 952 new cases recorded in the space of seven days.

Brentwood has also seen an alarming jump in cases from 193.5 to 353.2, and 272 new cases in the same week.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

How does the rest of the county look:

The first number is the infection rate and the number in brackets in the number of new cases in the seven days to December 7.

Braintree - 192.7, (294)

Basildon - 508.5, (952)

Brentwood - 353.2, (272)

Chelmsford - 192.8, (344)

Castle Point - 203.6, (184)

Colchester - 91.9, (179)

Uttlesford -101.9, (93)

Maldon -174.0, (113)