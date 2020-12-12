The Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have issued a message to those still waiting for the coronavirus vaccination.

In the message they confirmed that five waves of primary care workers will begin receiving the jab in the coming weeks.

The statement read: "Staff at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust (MSEFT) began vaccinating patients, supported by GPs, paramedics and registered nurses.

"Due to the storage and transportation requirements of the vaccine, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospital and Colchester Hospital were selected as the first vaccination centres.

"In line with national guidance, people aged 80 and over as well as care home patients and staff were the first to receive the vaccination, along with NHS workers who are at higher risk.

"In addition, five wave one primary care network sites will beginning vaccinating over the next few weeks. It is hoped to be able to offer all health and care staff in mid and South Essex the vaccination as soon as possible.

The independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) regularly reviews the latest information and updates its advice on the order in which groups will receive the vaccination."

They also advised the public to support the vaccination process by:

waiting to be contacted about when it’s the right time to come forward and not to seek a vaccine before then

acting on their invite and making sure to attend appointments when arranged