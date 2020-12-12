Chocolatier Lindt is giving away thousands of chocolate bars in the run up to the festive period, with both orange and mint flavours up for grabs.

And the good news is, you don’t have to spend anything in order to get your hands on the free sweet treat.

How do I get a free bar of chocolate?





In order to get the freebie, you will need to make sure you’re following @LindtUK on Instagram and then visit your nearest store and show this Instagram post to one of the team members at the till⁠.

The offer is for a 38g mint or orange Lindor bar - usually costing 85p - and is limited to one per person. The freebie is valid for UK residents aged 16 and over, but only stores in located England are participating in the promotion.

The promotion is available now and will run until Christmas Eve (24 Dec), or until stocks last.

Where can I get a free chocolate bar?





Lindt said chocolate lovers will be able to get a free bar at the following stores: