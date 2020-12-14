NORTH Essex is a long way from Weatherfield - the fictional Manchester setting of hit soap Coronation Street.

However, that’s not to say links between the two don’t exist and what better time to celebrate them than now, as the long-running drama marks its 60th birthday.

EastEnders actors may be more likely to pop up in our part of the world, given the close proximity to London.

Nevertheless, we’ve had a rummage into our photo archives and found one of a true Corrie icon visiting Colchester.

Legend Violet Carson, who portrayed battleaxe Ena Sharples, came to a fete here during the 1960s.

The actress, who died on Boxing Day 1963, visited the former Severalls Hospital.

Our vintage photograph was among others found on slides which include hundreds of pictures of staff and patients.

Meanwhile, former Corrie actors Tracy Shaw and Paul David-Gough starred at Colchester’s Mercury Theatre in July 2011.

They joined fellow soap stars including Gemma Bissix (Hollyoaks and EastEnders) to perform in a hilarious comedy whodunnit called Busybody.

Charlie Condou, who played sonographer Marcus Dent, switched on the Christmas lights in Clacton in 2014. He was starring in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Princes Theatre.