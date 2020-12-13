TODAY’S slice of nostalgia kicks off with a question.

Do you know the shortest period of time a particular pub existed in Colchester?

Former MP Sir Bob Russell, now High Steward of Colchester, believes he has the answer - The Cowdray Arms.

He is not sure how long is lasted or which year it opened. However, he knows it did not last long.

Sir Bob said: “The former Masons (Arclight) factory complex was later turned into the Cowdray Centre.

“There were lots of small workshops and it was a place where small businesses could start, before hopefully growing and moving into bigger premises.

“One of the self-standing single-storey buildings, backing onto houses in the Cowdray Avenue slip road, became a pub – The Cowdray Arms.

“I recall going to a meeting of the Colchester United Supporters’ Association when the campaign was in full swing for a new stadium away from Layer Road.

“At a guess, it did not last more than 20 years. I may be wrong but hopefully there are folk out there who can provide the start and closing dates and a photograph.”

Heads I wing - The Spread Eagle was situated in Middleborough. It has now been demolished and replaced by a commercial building Picture source: Sally McAndrew

Heads I wing - The Spread Eagle was situated in Middleborough. It has now been demolished and replaced by a commercial building Picture source: Sally McAndrew

Looking the part - The Tailors Arms was situated in Short Wyre Street Picture: Darkstar

Looking the part - The Tailors Arms was situated in Short Wyre Street Picture: Darkstar

Guiding light - The Star was in Straight Road. It has now been demolished and replaced by housing Picture: Darkstar

Guiding light - The Star was in Straight Road. It has now been demolished and replaced by housing Picture: Darkstar

Ray of light - The Sun Inn was situated in Lexden Road Picture: Darkstar

Ray of light - The Sun Inn was situated in Lexden Road Picture: Darkstar

Swan song - The Swan was on Hythe Hill Picture: Robert Edwards

Swan song - The Swan was on Hythe Hill Picture: Robert Edwards

Reign supreme - The Three Crowns was on North Hill. It is now used as a post office Picture: Darkstar

Reign supreme - The Three Crowns was on North Hill Picture: Darkstar

Making tracks - The Tramway Tavern was in North Station Road. It is now in mixed retail use Picture: John Parking

Making tracks - The Tramway Tavern was in North Station Road. It is now in mixed retail use Picture: John Parking

Watering hole - The Two Sawyers was in Magdalen Street and is now in residential use Picture: Darkstar

Watering hole - The Two Sawyers was in Magdalen Street and is now in residential use Picture: Darkstar

Battle - The Waterloo was in Magdalen Street but has now been demolished

Battle - The Waterloo was in Magdalen Street but has now been demolished

King among pubs - The William IV was in Artillery Street. This pub has now been demolished and replaced by housing Picture: Darkstar

King among pubs - The William IV was in Artillery Street. This pub has now been demolished and replaced by housing Picture: Darkstar