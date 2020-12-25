ALTHOUGH Christmas is a time for family and to be with our love ones, it is also a time many of us overindulge on the finer things in life.

Food is a huge part of the festivities and whether it is pigs in blankets or a succulent roast turkey, we all have our favourites.

But what is Britain's favourite Christmas food?

The boffins at thortful have been trying to answer this very question.

They've categorise some popular festive foodstuffs into tiers, from "God tier" to "Give it a miss tier".

To do this they've analysed people's Google searches to find the most searched for Christmas foods in Britain.

No surprises that mince pies, roast potatoes and a classic Christmas dinner made the top tier.

However, eggnog also made the list, maybe because not that many people actually know what it is...

Food with 100,000 – 200,000 monthly searches fell into the Good tier.

These include several desserts, such as chocolate, Christmas pudding, and classic Italian sweet treat, panettone.

Pigs in blankets, nut roast, and mulled wine also fell under this tier.

Yule logs, cranberry sauce, parsnips, stuffing and Bucks Fizz all fell under the Meh tier, with 50,000 – 100,000 monthly UK searches each.

Meanwhile, in the Give it a miss tier, traditional festive treats like sherry, brandy butter and redcurrant jelly all had less than 50,000 monthly searches – probably because people are ignoring them in favour of something a bit more modern.

Interestingly, vegan Christmas dinners also fell into the give it a miss tier, proving that at Christmas time, most people want the traditional meat option.

But the results also showed that meat-free options have increased in popularity, with searches for vegan Christmas dinner seeing a 49 per cent growth last year whilst searches for nut roast were up 22 per cent.

Interestingly the search term "Christmas dinner takeaway" saw an increase of 466 per cent year on year in October - perhaps showing the rise in takeaway roasts on offer.

Here is the full table:

Festive food tier

thortful conducted desk research to create a list of the top Christmas food traditions.

Using this list, they analysed search volumes for each search term for December 2019 to create the tier list.

