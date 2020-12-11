IT'S common knowledge that Britpop legends Blur hail from Colchester and we celebrated their success in a recent Memories feature.
However, what is far less known is the band's connection with the East Anglian Railway Museum, in Wakes Colne.
Damon Albarn and Co played their first-ever concert in the Goods Shed in 1988.
They then returned in June 2009 for the first show of their reunion mini-tour, belting out hits such as Girls & Boys, Tracy Jacks and There's No Other Way.
Also on the setlist that memorable night were songs including Beetlebum, Coffee & TV, Tender, Country House, Charmless Man and Parklife.
As in 1988, the band played to just 150 people - fans, family and friends - and it was their first concert since 2001.
Recognition - a plaque commemorating Blur’s first performance together was unveiled at the East Anglian Railway Museum, in November 2009. The plaque was unveiled by Ellis Rich (chairman of PRS for Music) with Ian Reed (left, a trustee of the East Anglian Railway Museum) and Pauline and Graham Coxon
All proceeds from the gig went to the museum's charity and the Aldham Village Hall restoration project and it was followed by the band headlining at the Glastonbury Festival and performing two concerts in Hyde Park.
In November 2009, a plaque was erected at the East Anglian Railway Museum by PRS for Music.
The Heritage Award was a celebration of the band and the location of their first live performance.
Lead singer Albarn and guitarist Graham Coxon met at Stanway School before going on to form the band at the University of London’s Goldsmiths College in 1988.
Blur went on to enjoy huge success over the course of 30 years and released eight studio albums, six of which hit number one in the UK charts.
Belting out the hits - Blur frontman Damon Albarn (above and below) performing at the Wakes Hall concert in 2009
Home territory - Blur frontman Damon Albarn backstage at the East Anglian Railway Museum
Taking over the airwaves - here’s another of our archive Blur pictures, when the band performed during Jo Whiley’s Radio One show at Maida Vale Studios in London in April 2003
Meeting fans - Damon Albarn with, from left, Angie Warner, Debbie Page and Michele Gosling. This picture was taken in November 2009
Hitting the right notes - Blur drummer Dave Rowntree opened the Abberton Manor Nursing Home’s fete. Mum Sue Bainton worked at the home. Pictured from left are Linda Thompson (organiser), Dave Rowntree and Sue Bainton
Good deed - Blur drummer Dave Rowntree opened the Abberton Manor Nursing Home’s fete in 2009. Mum Sue Bainton worked at the home