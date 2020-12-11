IT'S common knowledge that Britpop legends Blur hail from Colchester and we celebrated their success in a recent Memories feature.

However, what is far less known is the band's connection with the East Anglian Railway Museum, in Wakes Colne.

Damon Albarn and Co played their first-ever concert in the Goods Shed in 1988.

They then returned in June 2009 for the first show of their reunion mini-tour, belting out hits such as Girls & Boys, Tracy Jacks and There's No Other Way.

Also on the setlist that memorable night were songs including Beetlebum, Coffee & TV, Tender, Country House, Charmless Man and Parklife.

As in 1988, the band played to just 150 people - fans, family and friends - and it was their first concert since 2001.

Adrian Rushton 30-11-2009 A plaque commemorating the group Blur's first performance together was unveiled at the East Anglian Railway Museum, Chappel. The plaque was unveiled by Ellis Rich (Chairman PRS for music) with Ian Reed (left) (Trustee E.A.Rai

Recognition - a plaque commemorating Blur’s first performance together was unveiled at the East Anglian Railway Museum, in November 2009. The plaque was unveiled by Ellis Rich (chairman of PRS for Music) with Ian Reed (left, a trustee of the East Anglian Railway Museum) and Pauline and Graham Coxon

All proceeds from the gig went to the museum's charity and the Aldham Village Hall restoration project and it was followed by the band headlining at the Glastonbury Festival and performing two concerts in Hyde Park.

In November 2009, a plaque was erected at the East Anglian Railway Museum by PRS for Music.

The Heritage Award was a celebration of the band and the location of their first live performance.

Lead singer Albarn and guitarist Graham Coxon met at Stanway School before going on to form the band at the University of London’s Goldsmiths College in 1988.

Blur went on to enjoy huge success over the course of 30 years and released eight studio albums, six of which hit number one in the UK charts.

SVFK8 GAZ ECS BLUR SH blur gig on saturday night at railway museum wk 25

Belting out the hits - Blur frontman Damon Albarn (above and below) performing at the Wakes Hall concert in 2009

SVFK8 GAZ ECS BLUR SH blur gig on saturday night at railway museum wk 25 SVFK8 GAZ ECS BLUR SH blur gig on saturday night at railway museum wk 25 SVFK8 GAZ ECS BLUR SH blur gig on saturday night at railway museum wk 25 SVFK8 GAZ ECS BLUR SH blur gig on saturday night at railway museum damon alban backstage wk 25

Home territory - Blur frontman Damon Albarn backstage at the East Anglian Railway Museum

Blur performing during Jo Whiley's Radio One show at Madia Vale Studios in north west London Thursday 17 April 2003. PA Photo: Yui Mok.

Taking over the airwaves - here’s another of our archive Blur pictures, when the band performed during Jo Whiley’s Radio One show at Maida Vale Studios in London in April 2003

06/11/2009 LtoR: Angie Warner, Debbie Page and Michele Gosling with Damon Albarn

Meeting fans - Damon Albarn with, from left, Angie Warner, Debbie Page and Michele Gosling. This picture was taken in November 2009

78446-2 ecs blur drummer ar WK26 ECS ONLY Dave Rowntree, drummer with Blur opened the Abberton Manor Nursing Home's Fete on Saturday, his mum Sue Bainton works at the home. L-R Linda Thompson (Activity organiser), Dave Rowntree and Sue Bainton PLEASE

Hitting the right notes - Blur drummer Dave Rowntree opened the Abberton Manor Nursing Home’s fete. Mum Sue Bainton worked at the home. Pictured from left are Linda Thompson (organiser), Dave Rowntree and Sue Bainton

78446-1 ecs blur drummer ar WK26 ECS ONLY Dave Rowntree, drummer with Blur opened the Abberton Manor Nursing Home's Fete on Saturday, his mum Sue Bainton works at the home. Dave centre meets residents and guests at the fete, his mum sue on the right P

Good deed - Blur drummer Dave Rowntree opened the Abberton Manor Nursing Home’s fete in 2009. Mum Sue Bainton worked at the home