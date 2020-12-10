CHARGES have been dropped against 69 migrants who were intercepted off the Norfolk coast and escorted into Harwich Harbour.

The Albanian nationals, found on a fishing boat, were charged by Home Office officials with entering the country illegally, but had not reached the country.

Three men who were on the 30-metre boat have been charged with people smuggling offences.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson said: “Following the interception of a fishing vessel off the Essex coast last month, we have authorised charges against three people for facilitating illegal entry to the UK.

“After careful consideration, we have decided our legal tests for prosecution were not met in relation to the 69 passengers.

“Proceedings commenced by Immigration Enforcement will therefore be discontinued and any convictions returned to court.”

Five of the migrants had already been sentenced to eight-week prison sentences after admitting at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court to knowingly entering the UK without leave.

The boat had set off from Ostend in Belgium, and was intercepted off the coast of East Anglia.

Border Force cutters escorted it into Harwich Harbour in the early hours of November 18, the National Crime Agency said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The successful Border Force operation off the Essex coast last month led to charges against three people for facilitating illegal entry to the UK and the seizure of a valuable fishing vessel.

“We are pleased that the CPS have authorised these facilitation charges.

“We are disappointed that the proceedings against the 69 people charged with illegal entry will be discontinued and we are working with the CPS urgently to resolve the issues raised by this case.

“The immigration cases will be dealt with as quickly as possible and removal action will be pursued against anyone found to have no right to remain in the UK.

“Knowingly entering the UK without leave is a criminal offence and anyone who has committed such an offence should be prepared to face prosecution.”