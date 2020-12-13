IF you’re thinking of sending your Christmas cheer by mail, make sure to check the dates on your last opportunities to send it.

The Royal Mail has released their recommendations for the latest dates for posting items.

There are less than two weeks before Christmas so people are urged to beat the festive rush.

Below are the deadlines for sending packages within the UK:

Any packages which are 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For must be sent by next Friday (December 18). By Monday, December 21 all 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48-hour items must be sent.

The limit for Royal Mail Tracked 24-hour items is Tuesday, December 22 and Special Delivery Guaranteed items must be sent by Wednesday, December 23.

The Christmas and New Year delivery and collection dates are as follows:

There will be no deliveries or collections on December 20, December 25, December 27-28, or January 3.

Normal deliveries and collections will happen on December 21-23, December 29-30, January 2, and January 4.

Saturdays vary but all will have a Saturday collection slots: December 19 will be normal deliveries; December 26 will have no deliveries; and January 2 will have normal deliveries. A spokesman said: “Allow plenty of time for posting.

“Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries.

“Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe.”

To find out postage prices, click here.