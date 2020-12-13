A LUXURY venue is inviting people to come in their bubble of six to enjoy an open-air Christmas experience.

Down Hall Hotel and Spa near Hatfield Heath will be launching their brand-new heated and covered al fresco Winter Orangery.

Guests can select from a seasonal sharing menu full of Christmas classics and winter warmers by chef Chris Jones to celebrate the run-up to Christmas and keep spirits high through the winter months.

A spokesman said: “We’ve all missed our loved ones during lockdown and – with Hertfordshire and Essex now in Tier 2 – seeing friends and family for Christmas is not without its challenges.

“Decked with twinkling fairy lights and cosy candles, the beautifully dressed al fresco Winter Orangery has also been fully fitted with heaters, blankets and throws to keep you warm and toasty, whatever the weather.

“Kick off the celebrations with the festive appetiser platter, which comes fully loaded with ham hock terrine, goat’s cheese mousse, hot smoked salmon, orange and fennel salad, toasted sourdough, pickles and chutney.

“Sharing main courses include a whole roast chicken or chump of lamb with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy; or roasted salmon with vegetables and fresh dill cream.

“Saving the most indulgent for last, desserts don’t get better than sticky toffee pudding with rich toffee sauce and cream and a festive cheese board.

“In the mood to get merry? Order from the Christmas cocktail menu, which will feature specials such as the Brandy Alexander – brandy, crème de cacao, cream – and the Pine Barren, a blend of Mamont vodka, green Chartreuse and lemon juice.”

To book, visit downhall.co.uk.