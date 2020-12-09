RECENT incidents caused by horses on Frinton beach are yet more evidence that the beach is no place for horses (Gazette, November 30, “Horseriders’concern over snarling dogs on beach”).

Reports that horses have been “spooked” mean “horse dangerously and totally out of control”.

It is a miracle a child playing on the beach has not been killed during one of these incidents.

Many of these riders are extremely arrogant with a well-developed sense of entitlement.

They would like the beach cleared of locals so they can gallop up and down, leaving piles of excrement in their wake.

I have photos of them accessing the beach at the Leas and piles of excrement all over the beach and walkways - quite disgusting and a health hazard for our beach users.

The selfish/illegal parking of horse boxes is also an issue.

Why should dog walkers have to abandon their exercise so these riders from out of area can take over our beach?

Name and address withheld