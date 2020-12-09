POLICE arrested nine people as part of a series of drugs raids in London and Essex.

Raids in Colchester today (December 9) were thanks to a team up between Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police for Operation Orochi, which targeted the Montana line.

The investigation began in August and warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act at nine addresses in London, one in Surrey, and two in Colchester.

Those arrested remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.

Essex Police conducted raids today in Colchester

A tenth person has been voluntarily interviewed.

Det Insp Colin Bishop, of the Op Raptor North team, said: “This was a well-established drugs line running out of London into Colchester, which has now been taken out of operation.

“Drugs gangs such as this are known to exploit vulnerable people and children and we are committed to taking robust action against criminals who bring harm to our communities.

“This investigation is an example of our partnership work with the Metropolitan Police and other forces to target gangs who work across our borders, so we tackle the drugs supply chain at every level and make it even harder for them to operate.”

Essex Police work closely with other organisations to support vulnerable people who are affected by gangs and county lines.

they are also part of the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit, a multi-agency partnership, bringing together Essex Police, the Office for the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, Youth Offending Service, Probation Service, councils and health service to share information, tackle crime and safeguard vulnerable victims.