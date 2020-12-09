A SUPERMARKET retailer will be launching a click-and-collect service in Essex.

Aldi will be trialling its services in the region with the hope of bringing it to 200 other stores by Christmas.

Customers can simply log on to groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them, in pre-booked one-hour collection slots.

Customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues on arrival at dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park.

The full list of locations includes:

Reid Road, Witham

Colne View Retail Park, Cowdray Avenue, Colchester

Clock Tower Retail Park, Chelmsford

Kirby Road, Walton-on-the-Naze

Rushbottom Lane, Benfleet

Pier Avenue, Clacton

CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, Giles Hurley, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”

The store is also trialling a rapid delivery service with Deliveroo and has extended the trial to almost 130 stores across the UK.

Customers living near selected stores can order from a range of around 400 Aldi products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 20 minutes.