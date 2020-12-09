A POPULAR smartphone app which displays live transport information and works as a sat-nav will be made available to residents across the south east.

Citymapper has announced it will roll out its services across Sussex, Essex and Kent following its success in major European cities.

The app, which is available on Androids and IOS, gives live information on all public transport and will now include rail schedules for the whole of the UK.

It also provides step-by-step directions for walkers and cyclists, and is able to switch between the two thanks to its multi-modal option.

A Citymapper spokesman said: "We've made huge progress recently, adding voice instructions not just to guide you while walking or cycling, but we've also added it to transit trips, announcing things like when your bus will arrive/alerting you when to get off/or which exit to take when leaving the station.

"We've only just begun exploring what is possible through voice, and we'll continue to push this even further.

"Voice is available as a beta feature in Citymapper Club, and will be launched full on early in the new year."

The Citymapper app uses data for all urban modes of transport, including walking, cycling and driving, in addition to public transport.

For more information, visit citymapper.com.