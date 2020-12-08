Public Health England has issued a warning to keep warm as the Met Office forecast a spell of cold weather.

People are being urged prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at-risk.

Temperatures are set to drop well below freezing across swathes of the country, reaching -2C in some areas.

The Met Office has today announced that there is a high chance that West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, Southeast England and Southwest England will experience cold weather, which is expected to last until 9am on Thursday.

The full warning from the Met Office and Public Health England:

Current alert level: Level 2 - Alert and Readiness

There is a 60 per cent probability of severe cold weather until 9am on Thursday 10 Dec in parts of England.

This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

SEE ALSO: ​Tips to keep your house warm as temperatures drop

The emphasis has changed from northern to southern England due to thicker fog than anticipated, causing it to hang around for longer.

An area of cloud and rain will bring less cold conditions for many on Tuesday, any fog or freezing fog becoming gradually confined to the east and southeast of England, keeping the temperatures below average.

Weather forecast:

Tonight:

Some dense freezing fog patches in the east at first, but these clearing overnight as more general cloud and rain spreads southeast, this confined to the east by morning. Frosty in the east at first, and in the west later. Minimum temperature -2C.

Wednesday:

Any light rain in the east dying out in the morning, otherwise a generally dry day with some sunny spells developing, although cloud thickening again in the west by evening. Maximum temperature 8C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Some rain likely at first Thursday, then bright spells and perhaps the odd shower. More general rain clearing to scattered showers on Friday, and a few showers again on Saturday.

What to do:

As cold weather can increase health risks, it's important to look out for those who are more vulnerable in low temperatures.

Check up on frail or older neighbours and relatives, particularly if they live alone, whilst remembering to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidance.

SEE ALSO: Met Office warning for freezing fog

Dr Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, Consultant in Public Health at PHE, said: "Try to heat your home to at least 18°C, particularly if you have reduced mobility, are 65 and over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease.

"Keep moving too if you can. Get up and walk around and spread housework throughout the day to help keep yourself warm. Food is also a vital source of energy so have plenty of hot food and drinks.

"Remember to check up on frail or older neighbours and relatives at this time, particularly if they live alone, and remember to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidance when looking out for others.

"Check the Met Office weather forecast to stay aware of the weather in your region."