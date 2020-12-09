FIREFIGHTERS rushed to a garage fire in Wix this afternoon.

Two crews from Dovercourt as well as crews from Clacton and Colchester were called to the blaze in Bradfield Road at 12.56pm.

On arrival the garage, which was timber framed and attached to a house, was full of smoke.

But firefighters managed to quickly get the fire under control and stopped it spreading into the house.

An Essex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The house was affected by some slight smoke logging and crews had to remove some of the external cladding to ensure the fire had not spread."

The fire was found to have started accidentally in the control box for an electrical heater fan.

The unit was completely destroyed by the blaze, and the garage area has suffered some fire and smoke damage.

Crews managed to put out the fire by 2.40pm.

A statement on Dovercourt Fire Station's Facebook page said: "Shortly after midday we were called to a garage fire which was attached to a house in Wix.

"Four Appliances were mobilised to this incident.

"Fire service personnel with their quick actions stopped the fire spreading to the detached house just in time.

"No-one was hurt."