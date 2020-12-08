FORGET cash in the attic.

Bottom drawer gems have helped to raise an incredible £146,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Celebrity Bottom Drawer, organised by comedian Griff Rhys Jones, featured more than 200 lots from dozens of celebrities including Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, musician Ed Sheeran, cookery guru Delia Smith, legendary singer Sir Paul McCartney, comedian Ricky Gervais and best selling band Coldplay.

Other celebrities who got involved with the auction included Manningtree actor David Webb who added the only ever script with bad language to appear in Hi-de-Hi! into the mix.

The former yellow coat, who starred in the 80s sitcom filmed in Dovercourt, managed to auction off the script for £350.

Artwork - Tracey Emin's work sold for £23,000

An original piece of artwork from Tracey Emin, who is now in remission for cancer, was the best performing lot as it was sold to a bidder for £23,000.

A head collar worn by racehorse Enable, signed by John Gosden and EACH ambassador Frankie Dettori, went for £10,500, Dawn French’s Datejust Rolex sold for £8,000 while a bidder paid £7,000 for Griff’s Montblanc pen.

Griff said: “It was a top drawer result for the bottom drawer auction, with wild and marvellous bidding right up to the end.

Organiser - Griff Rhys Jones arranged the event

“I want to thank everybody who donated their treasures, everybody who bid and all the back room folk who made it happen, and now how have quite a job ensuring that everything gets to the right place as quickly as possible.

“It’s a happier Christmas for EACH and the people they are there for.

“The bidding wars are a bit brutal, so I’d love to just say to everybody who missed their lot that if they would consider putting some of their underbid into a Christmas box for EACH it would make a huge difference.

“Sometimes there were nine or ten bids on items.

“If you missed out, don’t let the hospices miss out. We really value your intent. You can still help.”

Generous - Dwan French auctioned a Rolex watch of hers

This was the fourth Christmas running Griff has raised money for EACH, with a star-studded show at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre last year having followed two solo performances in 2017 and 2018.

Becky Redbond, EACH events fundraising manager, said: “Once again, after another superb Christmas fundraising effort, raising more than ever before, we’d like to say a massive thank you to Griff.

“Like all charities, it’s been a tough year for EACH, but this certainly gives us a great and much-welcome boost at the end of it.

“We’d also like to give big thanks to Bid In, which hosted the online auction free of charge, as well as our sponsor Citrix, likewise all those who worked behind the scenes, the celebrities who donated and people who made such generous bids.

Charity - Ricky Gervais also got involved with the auction

“We hope you enjoy the new year in the company of your new celebrity treasures.”

Derrick Keating, from Bid In, said: “Bid-In Group were delighted to partner on such an incredible event for such an incredible cause, at a time when physical fundraising events are just not possible. The levels of bidding where phenomenal, with over 20,000 visitors to the auction site and over 250,000 page clicks.

“Bidders from across the globe drove bidding to insane levels in the last 15 minutes, snapping up valuable treasures but also some budget-friendly bargains, too.”

Pricey - Griff's pen sold for thousands of pounds

The auction came as a crucial time for EACH, as due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with shops having to close and fundraising events having been cancelled, the charity has just forecast a loss of £2.2 million in funding over the next year.

The money amounts to a third of the total it needs to support families across East Anglia.

Donations can still be made on the auction’s website via celebritybottomdrawer.com.

For more information about how to support EACH this Christmas, including details of a Santas vs Elves virtual race and Christmas tree recycling scheme, go to each.org.uk/christmas-2020.