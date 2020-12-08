A war veteran has become the first patient in mid and south Essex to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Frederick Benton has this morning had the vaccine at Basildon Hospital, which has been chosen as one of the 50 hubs chosen to give the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those aged 80 or over are being contacted by the hospital by text message.

And patients will be able to book online through a link provided in the text message or can call the dedicated booking line on 0333 0153 478.

Mr Benton, 94, from Grays, said: "I feel really privileged to be one of the first people in the country to have the vaccine. We're really lucky, it's marvellous."

A spokesperson from the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are one of the 50 hubs chosen to give the COVID-19 vaccine, and we’re really excited to be giving it to those who need it most.

"The first patient in mid and south Essex to receive it is war veteran Frederick Benton.

"Thank you to everyone who has made this possible."