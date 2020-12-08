TWO areas of south Essex have seen the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in England in the last seven days, figures show.
Data from Public Health England shows that the rate of infection in Basildon rose from 290.6 to 390.5 for the number of cases per 100,000 people.
The borough had 731 new cases confirmed in the seven days up to December 3 compared to 544 the week prior.
Basildon is now the sixth worst hit area from Covid-19 in England.
Brentwood also saw a huge rise, with the infection rate going from 157.1 to 249.3, with 192 new cases.
The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent four days (December 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
A majority of areas in England (188 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.
Other figures in Essex are:
- Southend's rate rose from 115.8 to 176.4 with 323 new cases confirmed.
- Castle Point's rate fell from 178.1 to 175.9, with 159 new cases
- Rochford's rate rose from 132.8 to 160.2 with 140 new cases
- In Thurrock, the rate rose from 207.6 to 224.3 with 362 new cases
- Colchester rose to and 89.4 rate with 174 cases, from a rate of 67.3, (131 cases) the week before
- Tendring's rate rose from 55.3 to 66.9 with 102 cases confirmed
- Maldon jumped from a 115.5 rate (75 cases), from a rate of 58.5 (38 cases) the week before
- Braintree's rate fell from 120.6 to 107.5 with 164 new cases
- In Chelmsford, the rate rose to 111 with 198 new cases
